20 under 40: Lindsey Shelton, assistant state’s attorney at the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? I think the community has already done a great job of attracting young people to our area with downtown’s local restaurants and shops; children’s activities by the Park District like the Scovill Zoo, Children’s Museum, Overlook Adventure Park, and the new Splash Cove Aquatic Complex; and the gorgeous waterfront of Lake Decatur as well as the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. I think something we could build on would be adding more young professionals organizations. The organizations I have been involved with in the community have been a great way to meet people who are interested and passionate about the same interests as myself. I have met some of my best friends volunteering with Junior Welfare Association. Also, the Decatur Bar Association has hosted social outings and is launching a lawyer-to-lawyer mentor program that I am leading this fall which I hope will be not only an invaluable learning experience but also foster a stronger connection to the Decatur area.