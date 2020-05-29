20 under 40: Lucas Williams, vice president, branch manager, loan officer at Scott State Bank in Mount Zion

Age: 36

Occupation: Vice president, branch manager, loan officer at Scott State Bank in Mount Zion

Family: My wife, Lindsey, is an accountant at ADM. We married in April 2007. Our son, Knox, is 8 years old and is in second grade at Mount Zion.

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Hired in 2006 as loan officer and assistant VP working in our Niantic location. November of 2009 moved to our Decatur office next to Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. September of 2013 promoted to branch manager of Scott State Bank's new location in Mount Zion. Summer of 2019 promoted to vice president of Scott State Bank.

I sit on the bank's ALCO Committee, Compliance Committee and Loan Committee. I am the CRA officer for Scott State Bank. I also handle the submission of the home mortgage disclosure for Scott State Bank.

I originate all types of loans — commercial, agricultural, consumer, residential and commercial real estate

Community involvement: Treasurer of Macon County 4H Foundation and Extension, mayor of Mount Zion and member of Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce.