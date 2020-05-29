20 under 40: Lucas Williams

Age: 36
Occupation: Vice president, branch manager, loan officer at Scott State Bank in Mount Zion.
Family: My wife, Lindsey, is an accountant ad ADM. We married in April 2007. Our son, Knox, is 8 years old and is in second grade at Mount Zion.
Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Hired in 2006 as loan officer and assistant VP working in our Niantic location. November of 2009 moved to our Decatur office next to Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. September of 2013 promoted to branch manager of Scott State Bank's new location in Mount Zion. Summer of 2019 promoted to vice president of Scott State Bank.
I sit on the bank's ALCO Committee, Compliance Committee and Loan Committee. I am the CRA officer for Scott State Bank. I also handle the submission of the home mortgage disclosure for Scott State Bank.
I originate all types of loans —. Commercial, agricultural, consumer, residential and commercial real estate
Community involvement: Treasurer of Macon County 4H Foundation and Extension, mayor of Mount Zion and member of Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce.
What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? We need to continue working with not only the major employers in Macon County but all employers in Macon County to figure out ways to help locate them to our community, retain them in our communities or help them to expand in our communities. The more jobs we are bringing to Macon County the more younger people we can attract.
We also need to continue giving people a reason to stay in the community once they move here. During the last few years it has been wonderful to see the revitalization of the Decatur Downtown area which helps to attract people to shop and eat. The Devon Amphitheater is a great attraction for people in the immediate, but it brings people from other areas to Macon County to spend their money in our communities.
Continue to promote outdoor activities at the local parks and walking paths. Mount Zion has Fletcher Park and Spitler Woods, which offer a great place to enjoy a nice day outside and exercise.
The village of Mount Zion will be adding a Splash Pad at Fletcher Park for families to take advantage of.
What are three things most people don’t know about you?
1. I enjoy reading.
2. I enjoy grilling.
3. I do not eat breakfast or snack very often.
What would your perfect Saturday be like? A hot Saturday in September starting with watching Knox play a flag football game. Afterwards, come home and grill some burgers and play pool volleyball.
End the afternoon by grilling a big steak and watch a Notre Dame football game in the evening and play a game of Sorry with my wife and son.
Who inspires you to be better? When you have a child or children, you want to set an example for them to learn by.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!