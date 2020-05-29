20 under 40: Mikayla Lehman, athletic director at Decatur Christian School and marketing coordinator at Trump Direct

Who inspires you to be better? My parents! Without them, I wouldn’t be who or where I am today. They love me no matter what, they show me how to genuinely care for people — in big and little ways, and they’ve instilled in me a solid work ethic paired with a feisty and determined spirit. By seeing firsthand how they live, I’ve learned the importance of “Don’t quit. Once you start something, you better finish it,” and the value of prayer, wisdom, and thoughtfulness when making decisions. Their support is unmatched — they’ve cheered for me during great times and held my hand during difficult times. Even at age 25, if a problem (big or small) comes up, I’m getting ahold of dad or mom…and without a doubt, I know they’ll always answer. They’ve sacrificed a lot for my success, and they never fail to make me feel special. They’d never make their deeds the focal point, but it was their prayers, hard work, finances, and excitement of seeing where life would take me that gave me and got me through a K-12 private school education as well as a degree earned from a 4-year university. I’ve inherited many traits, quirks, and sayings from them, but the most special to me are: 1) Keep God No. 1. Stay close to Him in good AND bad times. 2) If you’re going to love people, love them hard (especially your grandparents because they’re a treasure). 3) Life is short. Be passionate, make memories, and laugh a lot (even at yourself). 4) There are times to speak up and there are times to keep quiet. Know the difference. 5) If you want something, go after it…and then work hard to keep it. 6) God made no mistake when He created you the way you are. Don’t let anyone tell you differently. Be unashamedly you. My parents have made me a better person and because of them, I know there’s always room to DO better, BE better, and LIVE better, and they inspire me to do just that.