20 under 40: Nikki L. Garry, financial coach and educator, founder and owner of Your Money Matters, LLC

What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received? Some of the most impactful life-changing advice I have received came from a career coach that I hired out of Louisiana. She helped me to realize that my passion, alone, for Your Money Matters was enough. It may seem simplistic but she challenged me to not wait for the validation of someone else to pursue my passion and my dreams. Within three months of working with her I submitted my corporate resignation and haven’t looked back since!

If you were a fictional character, who would you be and why? I’m truly a child at heart and Scooby Doo, hands down, is my favorite cartoon! Of the main characters I would be “Daphne Blake.” She is funny, fashion forward, inquisitive, and enjoys shopping!

What are your three favorite movies? I love action and comedy movies; however, I don’t have a specific favorite. Though I’m very active throughout the community, I am a homebody at heart and love watching television. Right now my new favorite show is “Chrisley Knows Best.” Their family is hilarious!

Who inspires you to be better? My primary reason for working as hard as I do is to build a legacy for my unborn children. This is of the upmost importance to me and I consistently endeavor to pave the way for them. It’s truly all about the next generation.

