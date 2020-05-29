20 under 40: Nikki L. Garry, financial coach and educator, founder and owner of Your Money Matters, LLC

Age: 39
Occupation: Financial coach and educator, founder and owner of Your Money Matters, LLC.
Family: Parents, Willie A. Garry and Verna L. LaGarde
Career highlights and/or accomplishments: A few of my notable academic accomplishments have been being a first generation college graduate, obtaining both my bachelor and master degrees in accounting.
Professionally, after working in Corporate America for approximately 15 years I took a leap of faith into full-time entrepreneurship as of 1/11/2019. This is by far my greatest professional accomplishment to date!
Community involvement: I am an advocate of giving back to the community and find great fulfillment in serving others. Throughout the community I serve as vice-chairman of the city of Decatur’s Human Relations Commission and trustee for the Decatur Public Schools Foundation. Additionally, I am an active volunteer at local non-profit organizations, such as Reasonable Service, Kingdom Come Ministries, and my alma mater, Millikin University.
What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? As with any city, Decatur will only be as great as we, the citizens, make it. Young people are full of life and vibrant so they must have something healthy and constructive to catch their attention, such as our highly anticipated Splash Cover Water Park.
What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received? Some of the most impactful life-changing advice I have received came from a career coach that I hired out of Louisiana. She helped me to realize that my passion, alone, for Your Money Matters was enough. It may seem simplistic but she challenged me to not wait for the validation of someone else to pursue my passion and my dreams. Within three months of working with her I submitted my corporate resignation and haven’t looked back since!
If you were a fictional character, who would you be and why? I’m truly a child at heart and Scooby Doo, hands down, is my favorite cartoon! Of the main characters I would be “Daphne Blake.” She is funny, fashion forward, inquisitive, and enjoys shopping!
What are your three favorite movies? I love action and comedy movies; however, I don’t have a specific favorite. Though I’m very active throughout the community, I am a homebody at heart and love watching television. Right now my new favorite show is “Chrisley Knows Best.” Their family is hilarious!
Who inspires you to be better? My primary reason for working as hard as I do is to build a legacy for my unborn children. This is of the upmost importance to me and I consistently endeavor to pave the way for them. It’s truly all about the next generation.
