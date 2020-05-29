20 under 40: Rachel Strode, regional private client manager at Busey Bank

What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? I think the community needs to be more transparent with its opportunities to volunteer and help area youth. Social media is a large part of life for the younger generation and can be used to the community’s advantage. It’s a powerful tool that can demonstrate the fundamental values of Decatur and how the community will benefit those it serves — no matter their age.

What are three things most people don’t know about you?

1. I am a huge animal lover. We have three dogs, a cat and a bearded dragon— and I would consider adding to this menagerie.

2. I married my middle and high school sweetheart 13 years ago. This year, we will have been together for 20 years.

3. After high school graduation, my plan had been to become a marine biologist and move away from Decatur. Luckily, plans changed for the better.

What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received? The best advice is something my grandmother used to tell me: “Be the good you want to see in the world and always lead with love.” Her heartfelt advice has stayed with me since I was a little girl.