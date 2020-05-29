20 under 40: Tara Ulis, owner of Ulis Crisis Intervention & Consulting Services

I also play the fiddle as a part of Broken Brogue, a local Celtic band, as well as both trumpet and violin in my church band. I have played music since the age of 10 and was blessed to meet my husband (who also plays trumpet) while playing as a member of the UCLA marching, jazz band and orchestra through my college years. Music has always brought a sense of both calm and adventure to my life, allowing me peace during chaos and traveling the world through high school and college.

What should the community do to attract more young people to the area: Continue to build and grow quality schools and small businesses, so that they can provide more activities and opportunities for raising a family in Decatur. Ideally, all Macon County residents would have the opportunity to attend magnet schools throughout the county, this way there is more of a unified school district idea than a divisive DPS, MF, MTZ, AO, CG or Warrensburg — the community will have a larger investment in all schools in the community, not just in the town they live in. We love “hole in the wall” and local restaurants so that we can have a multitude of cultural experiences as a family. These cultural experiences include art, music, theater and food.