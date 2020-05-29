20 under 40: Travis Mansur, associate veterinarian at Northgate Pet Clinic

3. I enjoy hunting, but not for the sport. I enjoy it more for the reason of knowing were my food comes from and how it was processed.

What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received?

Best: If you want to be a veterinarian you have to want it more than anything because what there is to go through is harder than anything you could imagine and to make it through you have to want it more than anything you could imagine.

Worst: Just one more.

If you were a fictional character, who would you be and why? After reading this question and giving it some thought before, there is no person I would want to be other than myself.

What are your three favorite movies? "Dazed and Confused," "Jurassic World" and "Lawless."

What would your perfect Saturday be like? Wake up before my girlfriend to make some coffee and breakfast to have breakfast in bed. Head to the gym after the food settles. Then either go fishing or walk through the woods.

Who inspires you to be better? My father, mother, and brother. My self drive and the desire to see how much I can really do. My girlfriend.

