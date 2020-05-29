20 under 40: Zane Peterson, real estate professional with Main Place Real Estate

Age: 31

Occupation: Real estate professional, Main Place Real Estate

Family: I live in Decatur with my wife, Taylor, and our English bulldog.

Career Highlights and/or accomplishments: CCIM, bachelor's degree in finance from Millikin University, forming Main Place Real Estate, many unique and exciting real estate opportunities

Community Involvement: Rotary Club, Decatur Club board member, Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council, Tabor School of Business Board at Millikin University, city of Decatur Zoning Board of Appeals.

What should the Community do to attract more young people to the area: There are a lot of great things in the works in Decatur. You can't beat the cost of living in our area and the great amenities, especially the lake. We need to push more more lakeside development.

What are three things most people don't know about you:

1. Avid golfer and I was on the golf team at Millikin.

2. I am the co-founder of University Dogs in Decatur.