2020 trick-or-treat hours

All dates Saturday, Oct. 31, except as noted
Altamont, 6-8 p.m.
Arcola, 6-8 p.m., trunk or treat at the Oak Street pavilion 6-8
Argenta, 5-8 p.m.
Arthur, 6-8 p.m.
Ashmore, 5-7 p.m.
Assumption, 6-8 p.m.; trunk or treat from 2-5 on Walnut Street
Atwood, 6-8 p.m.
Beecher City, 6-7:30 p.m.
Bement, 5-8 p.m.
Bethany, 6-9 p.m.
Blue Mound, 6-8:30 p.m.
Brownstown, 5-7 p.m.
Casey, 5:30-8 p.m., Main St., will be blocked off starting at 1st St. 8th St., residents and visitors will still be able to enter.
Cerro Gordo, 5:30-7 p.m.
Charleston, 5-8 p.m.
Clinton, 5-8 p.m.
Cowden, 6-8 p.m., trunk or treat – First Christian Church
Dalton City/Lake City, 5-8 p.m.
Decatur, 5-8 p.m.
DeLand, 5-8 p.m.
DeWitt. 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Dieterich, 5-7 p.m.
Effingham, 6-8 p.m.
Findlay, 6-8 p.m.
Flora, 6-8 p.m.
Forsyth, until 8 p.m.
Greenup, 6-8 p.m.
Hammond, 6-8 p.m.
Harristown, 5-8 p.m.
Herrick, 6-9 p.m.
Hillsboro, any hour, Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31
Illiopolis, 6-8 p.m.
Kansas, 6-8 p.m.
Lincoln, 5-8 p.m.
Lovington, 5-8 p.m., Friday. Oct. 30
Macon, 5-8 p.m.
Maroa, 5-8 p.m.
Mattoon, 6-8 p.m.
Monticello, 5-8 p.m.
Montrose, 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30
Mount Auburn, 4-7 p.m.
Mount Pulaski, 5-8 p.m.
Mount Zion, 5-8 p.m., also Eats before treats, First Baptist Church, 4-6 p.m.
Moweaqua, 5-8 p.m.
Neoga, 6-8 p.m.
Oreana, 5-8 p.m.
Pana, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31
Ramsey, 6-8 p.m.
Shelbyville, 5-8 p.m., and downtown candy run on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m.
Stewardson, 6-8 p.m.
Strasburg, 6-8 p.m.
Sullivan, 6-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31
Taylorville, 5-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31
Teutopolis, 6:30-8 p.m.
Toledo, 6-8 p.m.
Tower Hill, 5-8 p.m.
Tuscola, 5:30-7:30 p.m., also a “Drive-Boo” event at Ervin Park and at SavMor Pharmacy parking lot.
Warrensburg, 5-8 p.m.
Westfield, 5-7 p.m.
Williamsville, 5-8 p.m.
Windsor, 6-8 p.m.
