2020 trick-or-treat hours
                      All dates Saturday, Oct. 31, except as noted    

Altamont, 6-8 p.m.                      

Arcola, 6-8 p.m., trunk or treat at the Oak Street pavilion 6-8

Argenta,  5-8 p.m.                           

Arthur, 6-8 p.m.                                 

Ashmore,  5-7 p.m.                 

Assumption, 6-8 p.m.; trunk or treat from 2-5 on Walnut Street

Atwood, 6-8 p.m.

Beecher City, 6-7:30 p.m.                      

Bement, 5-8 p.m.                

Bethany, 6-9 p.m.                              

Blue Mound, 6-8:30 p.m.                           

Brownstown, 5-7 p.m.                          

Casey, 5:30-8 p.m., Main St., will be blocked off starting at 1st St. 8th St., residents and visitors will still be able to enter.

Cerro Gordo, 5:30-7 p.m.                            

Charleston, 5-8 p.m.                                  

Clinton, 5-8 p.m.                         

Cowden, 6-8 p.m., trunk or treat – First Christian Church

Dalton City/Lake City, 5-8 p.m.           

Decatur, 5-8 p.m.                                  

DeLand, 5-8 p.m.                       

DeWitt. 5:30-7:30 p.m.            

Dieterich, 5-7 p.m.                       

Effingham, 6-8 p.m.                      

Findlay, 6-8 p.m.                       

Flora, 6-8 p.m.                        

Forsyth, until 8 p.m.                             

Greenup, 6-8 p.m.                                   

Hammond, 6-8 p.m.                               

Harristown, 5-8 p.m.                           

Herrick, 6-9 p.m.                       

Hillsboro, any hour, Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31

Illiopolis, 6-8 p.m.                                

Kansas, 6-8 p.m.                                                                    

Lincoln, 5-8 p.m.                                                                       

Lovington, 5-8 p.m., Friday. Oct. 30

Macon, 5-8 p.m.                         

Maroa, 5-8 p.m.                                                                                 

Mattoon, 6-8 p.m.                                  

Monticello, 5-8 p.m.                                  

Montrose, 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30

Mount Auburn, 4-7 p.m.                                                          

Mount Pulaski, 5-8 p.m.                                  

Mount Zion, 5-8 p.m., also Eats before treats, First Baptist Church, 4-6 p.m.

Moweaqua, 5-8 p.m.                       

Neoga, 6-8 p.m.                                    

Oreana, 5-8 p.m.                             

Pana, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31        

Ramsey, 6-8 p.m.   

Shelbyville, 5-8 p.m., and downtown candy run on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m.  

Stewardson, 6-8 p.m.                                   

Strasburg, 6-8 p.m.                       

Sullivan, 6-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31 

Taylorville, 5-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31       

Teutopolis, 6:30-8 p.m.                             

Toledo, 6-8 p.m.                       

Tower Hill, 5-8 p.m.                                 

Tuscola, 5:30-7:30 p.m., also a “Drive-Boo” event at Ervin Park and at SavMor Pharmacy parking lot.

Warrensburg, 5-8 p.m.                             

Westfield, 5-7 p.m.                       

Williamsville, 5-8 p.m.                                

Windsor, 6-8 p.m.                     

 

 

