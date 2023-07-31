CHARLESTON — The grandstand audience got to see Miss Coles County 2023 Laney Wright be crowned and 2022 Miss Selah Brimner accept her boyfriend's surprise marriage proposal at this year's pageant.

"That is a new one for the records," said pageant co-director and emcee Tanya Getch to the audience after Grant Wilson popped the question to Brimner on Sunday evening. "And yes, he did ask my permission first before he did that."

Little Miss Coles County 2022 Finley Stewart added, "Well ladies and gentlemen, that was a twist we didn't expect."

After the proposal, Brimner quickly returned to the stage for the announcement of the 2023 Miss Coles County court and the crowning of Wright. The other honorees were Sara McEvers, first runner-up; Josie King, second runner-up; and Emily Karvin, Miss Congeniality and people's choice.

"I would like to thank all of my fellow contestants for this, and I think we all had a very good time tonight," Karvin said of the celebratory atmosphere.

Earlier in the evening, Adlee McQueen was crowned as 2023 Junior Miss Coles County and Grace Beurskens was crowned as 2023 Little Miss. They will assist Wright with the responsibilities of handing out ribbons at livestock shows and greeting visitors at this year's fair, which will continue through Sunday, Aug. 6.

"I really hope to see everyone at the fair," Wright, 17, said to the audience at the pageant's conclusion.

Wright also thanked everyone involved with making this year's pageant possible from the "bottom of my heart." The new Miss Coles County said she had been dreaming about serving in this role since she was 11 years old.

The 2023 Mattoon High School graduate, who is the daughter of Jay and Pam Wright, is set to major in marketing and minor in public relations and management this fall at Eastern Illinois University.

Pam Wright said her daughter was 11 when she started entering pageants and she has now been crowned five times in various age groups in different competition. This included being named Junior Miss Coles County in 2019 and retaining that title through 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to fairs statewide being cancelled.

"I am so excited," Pam Wright said of her daughter achieving her Miss Coles County dream. Wright's role also will include representing Coles County at other area pageants and parades with Adlee and Grace, as well as competing in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant.

Brimner said she feels a close connection to the pageant after having served as Miss Coles County 2022 and being named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality in 2021. She also has a lot of memories of the fair from having worked at her family's Country Bumpkins Concessions and Boondocks Cafe food stand there over the years.

Consequently, Brimner said she is happy to have the fair and the pageant become part of her memories of her fiancé Grant Wilson's proposal of marriage to her.

"It's just very special to me. Something I will absolutely never forget," Brimner said.

In her farewell speech, Brimner said she gave Wilson a hard time by noting that she could not get engaged while she was Miss Coles County and by wondering if a ring might be in her future.

Brimner said when Wilson subsequently stepped on to the stage, she initially thought that he had arrived too soon for the post-pageant photos. Brimner said she was "completely in shock" when he got on his knee.

Wilson said he could not wait to propose to Brimner, although he was a little nervous about the prospect of doing this in front of a grandstand full of spectators. He said those nerves went away when they locked eyes on stage.

"I ended up zeroing in on her," Wilson said.

