3 Bedroom Home in Argenta - $160,000

Looking for small town living? Look no further! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Argenta is ready for you! As soon as you walk in, you will notice how cozy the living room is. Off of the living room, there is also a dining room perfect for your family meals. The kitchen offers plenty of countertop space + storage. The laundry room can be accessed through the kitchen and can also serve as a mudroom. Each bedroom are great sized rooms + has a full bath next to them. Before you head into the enormous master bedroom, you will walk through an extra room that can serve as another living area, play room, office or anything you want! The master bedroom has plenty of room + offers a walk in closet and a full bath. You can also access the back deck through the master bedroom. The backyard is fenced in + it also has a fire pit + above ground pool that is staying with the home. The best part? Check out the detached 4 car garage! Perfect amount of space for each car + a work space as well!