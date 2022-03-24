3 Bedroom Home in Atwood - $25,000

House is located in downtown Lovington. Property is currently rented. House is selling in AS IS condition.
Police say three men were arrested on weapon charges after one was identified as having an active warrant.
A mother who described herself as abused, and who police say did nothing while her 4-year-old daughter was beaten to death by the child’s father, was sentenced to 24 months probation.
One deputy kneed in the face and another had to jump clear of reversing car.
Woman found with defensive cut wounds to her hands and arms.
Decatur Police investigated multiple vehicular hijackings during the weekend.
An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in Central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.
Buehrle has been the CCIW Player of the Week twice this season and is the cousin of White Sox great Mark Buehrle.
He joined National Guard after graduating from Argenta-Oreana High School.
The parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois was fined $339,000 by the Illinois Department of Insurance on Monday. Details:
Police say the man fled officers at speeds over 100 mph and was caught after the vehicle's engine blew up.
