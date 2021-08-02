What a Uniquie Gem this is!! Peaceful, quiet country home on three acres of gorgeous land. Serene atmosphere with the sights and sounds of song birds and a gentle breeze that is always present even on the hottest days. A balcony overlooks a roomy dining room in this lovely home. Large living room with new windows allow a beautiful views all around the property. Kitchen modern and good sized with oak cabinets and tile floor. Large bedrooms, with beautiful master. Both bathrooms completely remodeled this year. New carpet in downstairs bedroom when it was remodeled with the last couple months. Walk out basement partially finished, attached garage lower level. An awesome garage/shed/craft shop sits outside that could be used for so many different things. Also a newer septec tank, gutters, and countertops. Roof is only 6 years old as well. Do not miss your chance on this home, this is definitely a one of a kind find!!
3 Bedroom Home in Cerro Gordo - $220,000
