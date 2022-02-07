 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chestnut - $74,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chestnut - $74,900

Small town living in this updated 3 bedroom home with oversized 1 car garage. New roof, windows, bathroom and some updates in the kitchen in the last 3 years. Large laundry on the first floor. Room to make a second bath upstairs and turn the second floor into a large master suite.

