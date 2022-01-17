3 Bedroom Home in Cisco - $149,500

Spacious 3 bedroom Ranch with all new flooring and Interior & Exterior paint throughout. New Central A/C, Roof & Gutters in 2021. Most light fixtures and ceiling fans were replaced within the last 6 months. Huge lot with nice Patio and 26 x 30 2+ car garage with door openers. Lovely free stand gas fireplace in the 29 x 23 Family room. The Sun room has Southern exposure and gives access to the backyard. In Monticello Schools with easy access to I-72. Playground & Ball Diamond, Library, event center, and firehouse just a few blocks away.