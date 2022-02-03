Charming 3 bedroom with inviting front porch on a double lot. Over 1200 sq ft with a 2 car detached garage this home offers a great opportunity in a small community within teh Monticello school district. The living room features hardwood flooring, bay/bow window, arched doorway, and pass thru to kitchen. Nicely updated eat-in kitchen features tiled back splash, painted cabinets and laminate tops. Large laundry room with back porch access offers sink and great storage. Updates include HVAC in 2018, kitchen and bath 2018, rubber roof in 2018. Updated electrical panel. Property being sold as-is.
3 Bedroom Home in Cisco - $89,900
