3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $125,000

Lots of potential with this ranch home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath home located in a rural subdivision. This home features a wood burning fire place and spacious rooms throughout. 2-Car attached garage and a large deck. With some love this will make a great place to call home! Bank owned property being sold in "AS-IS" Condition.

