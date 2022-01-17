Lots of potential with this ranch home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath home located in a rural subdivision. This home features a wood burning fire place and spacious rooms throughout. 2-Car attached garage and a large deck. With some love this will make a great place to call home! Bank owned property being sold in "AS-IS" Condition.
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $125,000
