This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in a rural subdivision with easy access to Rt. 51 and Clinton Country Club is a rare find! Enjoy togetherness in the living room with fireplace open to the kitchen. There is a large bonus room just off the living room with bay window(s) that span the front of the house - make it a combo family room / playroom, a music room, formal dining ... the options are only limited by your imagination. The half bath in the laundry room just off the garage also serves as a mudroom with an area for coats and shoes and is conveniently located for a quick wash up after doing outside work. The deck is perfectly positioned to relax or entertain guests while the sun is setting and - the best part is no backyard neighbors! The wooded lot to the north is included in the property providing additional privacy. This house hasn't been on the market since 1975, so of course could use some updating, but it is ready for you to make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $159,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been having colonoscopies regularly since 1990. I was due for one last year, but postponed due to COVID-19. My previous…
They came from near and far to see Kevin Costner at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, and the performer took time to show his appreciation over the years.
"This community has welcomed me with open arms and been beyond supportive throughout my time here."
Emails among administrators and South Shores School teacher Jaime Goodman demonstrate the Decatur Public Schools' response to an incident on Aug. 20.
Construction has recently started at the site and will wrap up in the summer of 2022.
Police found Bryston Musgrave slumped over in a parked car at South Haworth Avenue and West Decatur Street.
Illinois State Police said in a news release that the collision occurred around 9:36 p.m. Friday along 2100 North Road at 800 East Road. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
We have final scores from all around the area for Friday's and Saturday's games.