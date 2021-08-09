This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in a rural subdivision with easy access to Rt. 51 and Clinton Country Club is a rare find! Enjoy togetherness in the living room with fireplace open to the kitchen. There is a large bonus room just off the living room with bay window(s) that span the front of the house - make it a combo family room / playroom, a music room, formal dining ... the options are only limited by your imagination. The half bath in the laundry room just off the garage also serves as a mudroom with an area for coats and shoes and is conveniently located for a quick wash up after doing outside work. The deck is perfectly positioned to relax or entertain guests while the sun is setting and - the best part is no backyard neighbors! The wooded lot to the north is included in the property providing additional privacy. This house hasn't been on the market since 1975, so of course could use some updating, but it is ready for you to make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $164,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Decatur resident was booked Thursday on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Doctors say more fully vaccinated people in Illinois are getting mild breakthrough cases of COVID-19, as delta variant spreads
Data from other areas of the country on breakthrough infections indicate that, on the whole, they seem rare. But some areas have seen spikes.
Accused killer also found with enough cannabis and crack cocaine to mark him as a dealer, prosecutors allege.
Witnesses described an exchange of gunshots and officers found a house had been hit, with a round through the television.
Jameela Cunningham, 27, four months pregnant at the time, was later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.
The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery.
He actually received two eight year sentences, but they will be served concurrently.
The "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery drawing was held Monday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is looking into whether a recent E. coli outbreak is linked to a Portillo’s in Glendale Heights, authorities said Friday.
The man eventually admitted to the theft and offered to pay but was taken to jail instead on a misdemeanor theft charge, police said.