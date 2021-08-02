This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in a rural subdivision with easy access to Rt. 51 and Clinton Country Club is a rare find! Enjoy togetherness in the living room with fireplace open to the kitchen. There is a large bonus room just off the living room with bay window(s) that span the front of the house - make it a combo family room / playroom, a music room, formal dining ... the options are only limited by your imagination. The half bath in the laundry room just off the garage also serves as a mudroom with an area for coats and shoes and is conveniently located for a quick wash up after doing outside work. The deck is perfectly positioned to relax or entertain guests while the sun is setting and - the best part is no backyard neighbors! The wooded lot to the north is included in the property providing additional privacy. This house hasn't been on the market since 1975, so of course could use some updating, but it is ready for you to make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $168,900
