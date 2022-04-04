3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $299,900

This amazing 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home located in Heather Meadows is all ready for new owners. Enter into expansive living room with vaulted ceilings and enjoy the beautiful windows that let in lots of natural light as well as the relaxing fireplace. At the front of the house, you will find a great dining space with tray ceilings and a nice office that could also be a 4th bedroom or exercise room. The kitchen features a breakfast nook, lovely countertops, updated appliances and lots of cabinets. Half bath is off the kitchen. Primary bedroom is beyond that with a full en suite bathroom including a whirlpool tub and stand up shower plus double sinks. Laundry room is so roomy and leads to the three car garage. Climate controlled storage room off garage. Attic allows for lots of storage. Updates include new carpet throughout (19), 12x12 shed (19), dishwasher (19), microwave (20), fridge (21), water heater (21), landscaping (21). Please come see what all this amazing home has to offer...you will love it!