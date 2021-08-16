Ranch home located on 2 acres just Southwest of Clinton. This property has a lot to offer for someone looking to move to the country but doesn't want to maintain a large tract of land. Sitting on 2 acres with approximately 3/4 of an acre of fenced pasture along with a 40x56 pole shed and a 26x36 detached garage. The house features an open floorplan with cathedral ceiling in the living room. Spacious master bedroom complete with a full bathroom featuring double sinks and a separate shower. Equipped kitchen with oak cabinetry, island and space for a table. Flex room off of the kitchen can be used for a formal dining room, additional family room or sunroom. Spacious deck which is perfect for entertaining. Other features include a separate laundry area with sink, 2-car attached garage and a whole house backup generator. The pole shed has been finished inside and includes three finished rooms, workshop, loft storage and additional parking. The shed has it's own furnace and central air conditioning and can be easily finished into additional living space if needed. This property has many possibilities. Call today for your private tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $349,900
