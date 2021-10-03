3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $475,000

This 1.5 story, 3 (possibility for more!) bedroom, 3.5 bath custom built home on 2.44 acres is quite the STUNNER! The upgrades in this home are absolutely amazing! From the radiant heated floors throughout, great room with 18' cathedral ceilings, completely remodeled (19) kitchen featuring leather look granite, top of the line stainless steel appliances, Huffman maple cabinets, mahogany island, gas oven with griddle and convection, pantry, main floor laundry with custom cabinets, Anderson windows, Trane central air (18), Weil-McLain Boiler System (20) provides heat for floors and water, custom blinds throughout, custom master bath with top of the line porcelain tile, granite, marble, attached garage features a future space designed to add a 4th bedroom upstairs if desires. Stocked lake with dock and fishing. Access to walk around lake perimeter. 60x32 Detached garage with 20x32 workshop & upstairs 12ft w x 8ft tall x 60ft L garage loft for all your storage needs or another space that can be finished. Full walkout basement features 34'x5' storm shelter or possible vault poured to accommodate a Liberty safe door option.