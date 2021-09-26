3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $116,000

Don't miss out on this gorgeous all brick home! It features3 bedrooms with possible 4th in partially finished basement! Original hardwood floors have been sanded and refinished! 3 bathrooms, one located on each level. Living rooms located on all 3 levels as well! Wet bar in basement. Built-ins galore! Abundance of charm to this home! Over 2,000 sq. ft. of finished living space! Roof done in 2015 and HVAC done in 2014!