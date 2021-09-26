Don't miss out on this gorgeous all brick home! It features3 bedrooms with possible 4th in partially finished basement! Original hardwood floors have been sanded and refinished! 3 bathrooms, one located on each level. Living rooms located on all 3 levels as well! Wet bar in basement. Built-ins galore! Abundance of charm to this home! Over 2,000 sq. ft. of finished living space! Roof done in 2015 and HVAC done in 2014!
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $116,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur's new FLOCK camera system helps police trace accused killers.
The board also named Kent Newton to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dave Brandon last month.
A video making the rounds on Facebook shows a 15-year-old student at MacArthur High School being attacked and beaten by a group of other boys.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Macon County Sheriff's Department said man stabbed himself repeatedly in an effort to place the blame on the woman and forced her to make the 911 call.
The identity of the 17-year-old female who was fatally shot in Decatur early Sunday has been released by the Sangamon County Coroner's Office
One suspect still being sought and considered armed and dangerous.
A felon was caught leaving a stolen firearm from 2005 on a store’s shelf after witnessing a police K-9 conducting a free air sniff around his vehicle.
The man's Decatur home was also at the center of a bomb scare.
A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said.