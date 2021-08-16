 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $125,000

Don't miss this spacious well maintained home with walkout basement, short distance to lake and beautiful country view! Coveted District 1, Argenta Oreana schools. Huge double lot just under an acre; 3 bedroom/2 full bath, bonus room off large lower-level family room, and new HVAC!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News