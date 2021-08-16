Don't miss this spacious well maintained home with walkout basement, short distance to lake and beautiful country view! Coveted District 1, Argenta Oreana schools. Huge double lot just under an acre; 3 bedroom/2 full bath, bonus room off large lower-level family room, and new HVAC!
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New details being released on a man arrested Wednesday in Decatur.
The Taco Bell restaurant in Forsyth has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the door Monday evening.
Passenger admits to using heroin while driver is found with methamphetamine.
Numerous emergency crews, as well as Ameren, were on the scene as light rain fell.
The child "disclosed this occurred approximately 50 times" over 11 months, authorities said in court documents.
This is a developing story that will be updated and more information becomes available.
Check out the area's top high school volleyball players.
Hospitals on the list include Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville
A Decatur woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend with a key before causing more than $1,700 in criminal damage to his apartment, police report.
Here are the area football players that stood out this spring.