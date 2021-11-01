3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $144,900

Unbeatable location! This exceptional bi-level with great curb appeal is a wonderful opportunity to really take this blank-slate house and make it your HOME! Impressive amount of living space inside & the perfect floor plan for entertaining and hosting gatherings! Three bedrooms and two full baths with a finished lower level with in-home laundry and half bath. Not to mention two fireplaces to really get cozy during this holiday season! AC was replaced in summer of 2020!