3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $239,900

Vacation at home on 9.35 acres! There is a barn with 2 stalls and a loft. Cross the bridge to wilderness where you can run quad runners, hunt with a bow and arrow, search for morel mushrooms. Put your canoe in the creek and paddle to Lake Decatur. The house is in very good condition with 2 renovated bathrooms and remodeled oak kitchen. An island separates the kitchen from the living area and creates a perfect friendly ambience. Just walk from the kitchen or den to the covered patio that looks over your mini farm. Enjoy.