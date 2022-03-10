 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $39,900

3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $39,900

This three bedroom one bath home features new windows in 2018, new carpet throughout in 2019, bathroom remodeled in 2020. Backyard features shed 2018, privacy fence concrete patio and fire pit. Priced to sell.

