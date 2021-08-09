3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $59,000

Cute house just redone, new kitchen, new appliances, new window ac, new flooring, nothing to do but pack your bags and move into!
The Decatur resident was booked Thursday on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Data from other areas of the country on breakthrough infections indicate that, on the whole, they seem rare. But some areas have seen spikes.
Accused killer also found with enough cannabis and crack cocaine to mark him as a dealer, prosecutors allege.
Witnesses described an exchange of gunshots and officers found a house had been hit, with a round through the television.
Jameela Cunningham, 27, four months pregnant at the time, was later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.
The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery.
He actually received two eight year sentences, but they will be served concurrently.
The "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery drawing was held Monday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is looking into whether a recent E. coli outbreak is linked to a Portillo’s in Glendale Heights, authorities said Friday.
The man eventually admitted to the theft and offered to pay but was taken to jail instead on a misdemeanor theft charge, police said.
