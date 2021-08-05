3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $59,900

Cute house just redone, new kitchen, new appliances, new window ac, new flooring, nothing to do but pack your bags and move into!
Decatur police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place near downtown Saturday afternoon.
One car shot-up but no reports of injuries despite the heavy gunfire.
The "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery drawing was held Monday.
Robbed driver able to give good description of the suspect.
Decatur police on Friday released details about a crash that sent four people, including an infant, to the hospital.
Because tree of heaven seedlings tolerate shade and wet soil, they can out-compete native trees, such as oaks, in woodland areas and along rivers and streams.
Police say he broke in to fight a male resident of the apartment.
Jameela Cunningham, 27, four months pregnant at the time, was later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.
Exelon filed plans with federal regulators to shut down two nuclear power plants for which it is seeking state subsidies that have been caught up in stalled energy negotiations in Springfield.
