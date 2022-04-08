INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY -- 28 Single Family rental homes on 27 parcels, all in Decatur. Full address list available. Being sold as a package deal and will not be split up. Homes sold AS IS. Fantastic yearly income with all but 1 home currently rented. All less than 10 minutes from each other. Information provided is for 1278 E Riverside Dr.
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $730,000
