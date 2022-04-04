 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $79,900

Come check out this cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a bonus room (currently used as a primary bedroom, but suitable for an office, den, or play room). Updated kitchen in 2019, newer roof. Huge 27’x32’ garage with attic storage studs a fenced yard, and features a driveway large enough for a camper or boat. Please contact Jacob Powell for all inquiries at (442) 322-3301.

