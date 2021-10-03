 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $85,000

Location at its finest! Do you want to live on the edge of town in a quiet neighborhood close to serenity and amenities? Now is your chance!! This home sits just minutes from the Rock Springs Conservation Area, and right down the road from Millikin University. Newer siding, gutters, roof & windows in 2017. Spacious and open living room with hardwood flooring. Nicely stamped & tinted concrete patios in the front and the back of the home. Spacious backyard with no backyard neighbors. Perfect for views of the evening sunset! Don't miss your chance, schedule a showing today!! Professional photos coming.

