3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $99,900

Outstanding 3 bedroom ranch with updates and a Massive garage. This is the perfect home for just about anyone! Large spacious kitchen with newer wood laminate floors. Large laundry room conveniently located just off the side entrance of the home with shelves and plenty of storage. Spacious living room. 3 bedrooms all with matching wood laminate floors. Lots of storage, newer windows, roof, and brand new water heater. Master bedroom has walkout doors to your private deck which overlooks your fully fenced in back yard. The garage is a another story...It houses 3 full cars easily with extra space. Equipped with Nest thermostat and garage doors that connect to wi-fi.