3 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $125,000

This spacious ranch style home with plentiful storage and built-in cabinetry is just waiting for you! Once inside, you'll notice the open kitchen and dining area with large enough space for both an eating area as well as possible office or additional living space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, an island for additional prep space, and pantry with roll out drawers for easy access. The exposed beams and gas fireplace standout in the spacious living room. This home has not 1, but 2 master suites -- both with built-in cabinets and closets. Down the hall is the 3rd bedroom plus an additional storage room with double closets. Even more space for entertaining in the family room with bar area and a second fireplace. Enjoy the outdoors in the screened-in patio overlooking the backyard. This property has a long circle driveway with plenty of room for parking as well as an attached 2 car garage with workshop area. If you are looking for great space for the money, your search stops here!