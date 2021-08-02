 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $185,000

Move in ready brick ranch on a large mature lot! A rare find in town with a finished basement, multiple garages, including a large enough space for a boat/motorhome. Custom upgrades include new flooring, built-ins, and a wood worker's dream shop. Plenty of room indoors and out in this one of a kind home.

