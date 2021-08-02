Move in ready brick ranch on a large mature lot! A rare find in town with a finished basement, multiple garages, including a large enough space for a boat/motorhome. Custom upgrades include new flooring, built-ins, and a wood worker's dream shop. Plenty of room indoors and out in this one of a kind home.
3 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place near downtown Saturday afternoon.
Physician convicted of illegally prescribing opioids says the DEA has turned doctoring into ‘another aspect of the war on drugs’
Though he expressed regret at sentencing, Dr. Jay Joshi now says his guilty plea was a mistake, and that his prosecution was the product of government hysteria over opioid painkillers.
One car shot-up but no reports of injuries despite the heavy gunfire.
Exelon filed plans with federal regulators to shut down two nuclear power plants for which it is seeking state subsidies that have been caught up in stalled energy negotiations in Springfield.
A Decatur police spokesman said the incident was unrelated to an earlier shooting in which a 17-year-old was wounded.
Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, Mount Zion, temporarily closed due to equipment problems.
Hair conditioners fall into general categories according to what they do and the problems they solve. Using the wrong product for the specific…
Decatur police on Friday released details about a crash that sent four people, including an infant, to the hospital.
Police said they traced the robber via Facebook accounts he tried to delete.
Police report a series of violent events erupted after a Decatur woman discovered her boyfriend had been chatting to other women on Facebook.