Nice, mid-century ranch on 2.25 acres near the Village of Hammond. Surrounded by farmland and mature trees, this is a lovely property, away from main roads and city streets. Home has three bedrooms and 1-1/2 baths; living room, dining room and family room. Laundry/mud room has recently been added. New wood laminate flooring throughout in 2019, except one bedroom has new carpet. Original metal kitchen cabinets still in use and in good shape. Two-car attached garage plus a three car detached garage that has new independent electric service, and has electric heat. Lots of storage there! Another shed in the back yard for more storage. Small patio at back door. Detached garage and house have new steel roofing in 2020. HVAC new in 2018. Home also has transferable termite system installed. This property has been annexed by the Village and has munical water, but is on a private septic system. Lots of updates and work has been done to the property in the last three years, and much is still ongoing. It's a must see, rarely available country property!
3 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $198,500
