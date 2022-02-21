Do you want small town living close to a big city? This house has been totally remodeled with nice updates. Added an extension to the 2 north bedrooms (you can see old/new outside on foundation. Nice stainless appliances, new flooring, added utility room and updated main bath. Wiring, plumbing, updated and new windows along with new doors on garage, all of this on 1/2 acre. Enough room to add a large out building possible 40x60. This is a beautiful home, 3 bed room, dry basement (with pressure release sump pump) for bonus space and large deck. Illiopolis offers: new gas station & store, restaurants, schools & Dollar General. 15 min to Decatur and 20 min to Spfld. This is a must see.
3 Bedroom Home in Illiopolis - $148,500
