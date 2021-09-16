 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenney - $70,000

This 3 bedroom and 2 full bath Champion manufactured home built in 2013 offers nearly 1100 square feet of up to date interior space. It also sits on 2 large lots that include 2 separate garages, perfect for a workshop area. This property is move-in ready and affordable!

2 die in head-on crash in Shelby County

2 die in head-on crash in Shelby County

Illinois State Police said in a news release that the collision occurred around 9:36 p.m. Friday along 2100 North Road at 800 East Road. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.

