Are you looking for a home that is move-in ready, all one level with lots of storage space, an attached garage and generous-sized rooms? If so, look no further! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath ranch rambler sits on a corner lot. Kitchen has been beautifully remodeled with a new island and all new stainless steel appliances, pantry closet and lots of updated cabinets, farm sink and new countertops plus vinyl planking. Unique kitchen feature: two refrigerators side by side provides awesome food storage options. Formal dining room, large living room and extra large family room with wood-burning fireplace. Primary bedroom features its own bath featuring a step in shower and lovely accents, walk in closet and another closet for his and hers options. The backyard is fully fenced in with a privacy fence running along the back lot line. Corner lot gives you ample parking all the way along the side of the house. Storage shed stays. Updates include New stainless steel gas oven (20), two s/s refrigerators (20), s/s dishwasher (20), fresh paint throughout (20), sump pump and backup (20), light fixtures (20), bath vanity, mirror, tub/surround (20), patio awning (20), privacy fence (20), kitchen island/addl cabinets (20). Also include radon mitigation system and lined crawl space area. Partial basement provides a great workout area and more storage!
3 Bedroom Home in Latham - $134,900
