3 Bedroom Home in Lovington - $25,000

House is located in downtown Lovington. Property is currently rented. House is selling in AS IS condition.
Police say a Decatur woman is jailed on charges she kidnapped a flooring company owner and tried to ransom him back to his family for $400,000.
Drugs had been mailed to Decatur from Texas.
Police said they arrested him after conducting controlled drug buys.
The victim recognized the face of Tyrek D. Jones, also known as Tyrek D. Smith, as the 20-year-old man who had shot 10 bullets at her car, one of the shots lodging in her chest.
The Illinois Raptor Center, a 25-acre wildlife rehabilitation and education facility in Decatur, has admitted 38 bald eagles since 2018. Of those, 19 had unhealthy lead levels and eight died from lead poisoning.
Construction continues on the new Illinois State Police Forensic Science Facility in Decatur which is expected to be operational this year.
Check out the the top county football players from this past season.
Check our the top area football players from the 2021 fall season.
Now murderer Paul M. Folks faces life behind bars.
A steelworker is leading an effort to get a memorial built to honor the workers killed when the under-construction Cline Avenue Bridge collapsed in East Chicago four decades ago.
