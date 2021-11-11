This 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath is a fixer upper. Master, Laundry, Full Bath on Main level. 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Office on Main level. Some Windows updated w vinyl replacement. Spray Foam insulation in the basement. Furnace (13).Roof (16). 2 car detached garage. This is being sold as is. Shed is negotiable.
3 Bedroom Home in Maroa - $54,900
