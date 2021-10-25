3 Bedroom Home in Moweaqua - $119,900

This 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Ranch house has so many updates. Only 2 Owners. Outside you will find a 1.5 Car Attached 25x16 Garage with Window AC/Heat. A covered Patio out back with a fire chimney that stays. 2 car detached 24x30 Garage (has loft over half) built in 1976 with Lean to 8x12 Storage Shed Stays and additional gravel parking with alley access. Garage Fridge, stand up freezer and workbench stays. Lawn Care has been treated by Barnes Lawn Care. Inside you will find an eat in kitchen open to the large living room. Updates include Bathroom sink, toilet, mirror (16), Windows (18), Fridge and Gas Stove (19), Washer/Dryer (19), Garage Door Openers (19), Garage roof (10/21). Attic access w/pull-down stairs. Well insulated attic. Water Softener owned. Home Warranty Included.