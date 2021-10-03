This 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Ranch house has so many updates. Only 2 Owners. Outside you will find a 1.5 Car Attached 25x16 Garage with Window AC/Heat. A covered Patio out back with a fire chimney that stays. 2 car detached 24x30 Garage (has loft over half) built in 1976 with Lean to 8x12 Storage Shed Stays and additional gravel parking with alley access. Garage Door Openers (19). Garage Fridge, stand up freezer and workbench stays. Lawn Care has been treated by Barnes Lawn Care. Inside you will find the eat in kitchen off the Living Room. Fridge and Gas Stove (19). Washer/Dryer (19). Bathroom updated with Sink, Toilet, Mirror (16). Attic access w pull down stairs. Well insulated attic. Water Softener owned. Home Warranty Included.
3 Bedroom Home in Moweaqua - $125,000
