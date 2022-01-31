3 Bedroom Home in Oakley - $199,900

WOW - properties like this do not come up often. A LOG CABIN home built in 1980 sitting on 4.64 acres. Plenty of woods for hunting. In 2020: a friend was allowed to hunt on the property. He barely waited- he got a 12 point buck and his son got an 11 point buck!! The cabin is amazing - the logs were brought from Montana, creating a home with 1796 square feet. A wonderful wrap around front porch to relax while enjoying your coffee in the morning or sunsets in the evening. The cabin has a fantastic unfinished basement that could be finished. There are 9 foot ceilings in the poured concrete-floored basement - a HUGE bonus. The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The cathedral ceiling in the living room boasts exposed log beams. The 23' x 21' living room does not have any drywall (nor do any rooms) - you are looking at spectacular log beams from every angle. The larger bedroom also has a soaring ceiling. The kitchen was remodeled in 2014 & offers plenty of storage in natural oak cabinets & a ton of counter space. The kitchen is large enough that a center island could be added. Or the dining room table could set down the middle of the kitchen. And there is room at the opposite side of the room for a dining table or breakfast spot! There is a back porch that you access off the kitchen - great spot for the BBQ grill!. What an opportunity to come in and make it your dream home!! If you love the seclusion & quietness of the country (but still want to be close to shopping and other amenities - Decatur is only 13 miles away). And access to Interstate 72 is less than 2 miles. There is a small amount of finish work, home sold 'as is'. But if you love the log cabin - country life . . . you will fall in love. Call to schedule your appointment. Pre-approved buyers only.