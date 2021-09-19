Nestled on a double corner lot, this 2 story home is perfect for a growing family, with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, it has all the space you need. The interior benefits from o total renovation that began in January of 2021 and consists of: new HVAC, beautiful new kitchen, new sheetrock throughout, 2 new bathrooms, new flooring, fresh paint, new dishwasher, laundry room and pantry, new water lines, new gas lines, and new ceiling fans among other things. The outside has also been repainted making the entirety of the home seem new! Ask how this home may qualify for zero money down! Come see it for yourself.
3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
She tells police the pair fight constantly.
Dramatic new evidence was revealed Wednesday at an inquest into the shooting death of Decatur man Kevin Cooper.
Column: Amid ivermectin hysteria, QAnon supporter Veronica Wolski died of COVID-19. But conspiracies helped kill her.
This is an opinion column. Share your response on our website and join the conversation.
Cameras capture both the shooting and the license plate information of suspect's car.
Tamme R. King also has to pay back more than $72,000.
A Westervelt woman faces three counts of aggravated driving under the influence in connection with a Friday evening collision in Shelby County that resulted in the death of two people.
Check out all of Friday night's final scores.
Car chase also touched speeds of 90mph before suspect was caught.