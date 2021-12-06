3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $135,900

MOVE IN READY: This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom RANCH home situated on the edge of Stonington features a large open dining room, recently installed flooring, HVAC installed in 2014, a roof that was installed in 2019, a finished 2 car garage with enough space for a workstation, sunroom, and a beautifully sized yard. Do not miss the opportunity to make this your forever home! Potential Buyers Must Be Pre-Approved. Seller is not interested in people just looking due to work schedule