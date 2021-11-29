 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $139,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $139,900

MOVE IN READY: This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom RANCH home situated on the edge of Stonington features a large open dining room, recently installed flooring, HVAC installed in 2014, a roof that was installed in 2019, a finished 2 car garage with enough space for a workstation, sunroom, and a beautifully sized yard. Do not miss the opportunity to make this your forever home! Potential Buyers Must Be Pre-Approved. Seller is not interested in people just looking due to work schedule

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News