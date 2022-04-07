 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $34,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $34,900

Handy Man special located in great location. Quiet neighborhood nestled between Decatur and Taylorville. Features of this home include a large living room, recently remodeled kitchen, fairly new flooring, 1 1/2 baths, 3 bedrooms and a detached 1 car garage. With a little TLC this home could be a forever home for your family. FURNACE NEW 2022

View More

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in motorcycle crash

Man dies in motorcycle crash

A Centralia man died after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with an oncoming vehicle driven by a Decatur man, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News